Stop unnecessary rivalry, Customs replies SON over sub-standard goods influx

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Friday reacted to claims by the Director-General of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim that the Customs is responsible for revenue losses and the preponderance of fake and substandard products in the country; urging the SON DG not to be self-seeking, but should leave the path of rivalry and collaborate towards achieving national interest.

In a statement signed on Friday by the Customs National Spokesman, DC Timi Bomodi, the Service stated that the influx of Sub-standard goods into the country exposes SON as being incapable of living up to its mandate.

According to the statement, “The attention of the Nigeria Customs Service has been drawn to news reports where the Director-General/Chief Executive of Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, was attributed to have flayed Customs over the smuggling of fake and substandard goods out of the nation’s seaports.

“In the statement, he was credited to have accused the Service of being responsible for revenue losses, the preponderance of fake and substandard products, and alluded that officials of SON were routinely excluded from joint examinations by officers of the NCS.

“We want to state that the allegations are untrue. The Nigeria Customs Service is fully cognizant that strategic cooperation among security and regulatory agencies lies at the heart of national security and willfully works in tandem with other security and regulatory agencies including SON to achieve national goals.

“Under the Nigeria Integrated Customs Information System (NICIS II), SON and other regulatory agencies of government are linked directly and frequently make inputs in reference to items of significance to their operations. At no time has NCS refused to oblige them with any request?

Indeed the Nigeria Customs Service even without intervention from SON on its own directs suspicious items bordering on brand and intellectual property rights infringements to them.

“The attached redacted documents buttress the fact that SON has access to our systems, are informed and fully participates in examinations and even go as far as collect product samples were necessary during examinations for their investigations. Even the field inspection process chart on the SON official website shows the involvement of SON at the ports and borders during examinations.

“There exist open channels of communication between officials of SON and NCS Area Commands should the need arise for clarifications or interventions.





“Therefore this statement ascribed to the DG creates a totally false narrative and is viewed as an attempt to portray the NCS in a negative light. It is questionable, raises serious concerns and calls for scrutiny by discerning members of the public. It is also self-condemning, and regrettable and exposes SON as being incapable of living up to its mandate.

“If after issuing certificates, participating in examinations, taking samples for further investigations and authorizing release to the NCS, substandard goods find their way into the open market the DG SON should look inwards.

“While success is said to breed opposition, the success of the NCS is not achieved by tarnishing the image of another agency just to look good or score cheap points. Our nation at this time needs every security and regulatory agency to trust and work as a team for our socio-economic wellbeing. We urge the DG SON and his agency not to be self-seeking, leave the path of rivalry and collaborate towards achieving national interest.”

