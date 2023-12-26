The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone has raised alarm over the increasing rate of drug abuse and intake of hard drugs like methamphetamine (Mkpuru Mmiri) by the youths in the region.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Owerri by the President General of COSEYL, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, and the Publicity Secretary Comrade Okay Nwaoru, they described it as very unfortunate and disheartening that children between the ages of 14 years and above are taking this wicked destroyer called Mkpuru Mmiri.

The youth body called on the parents and guardians to do everything within their powers to guard their children and wards against intake of this destructive substance called Mkpuru Mmiri.

They said: “This wicked and destructive substance called mkpuru mmiri which means ‘ seed of water’ is a crystal narcotic hallucinogen, medically known as Methamphetamine or by its street name Crystal Meth. It has a chalk-like crystal form and can sometimes be blue”.

According to them, Crystal meth, or Mkpuru Mmiri, can cause a spike in a person’s body temperature that they could pass out or even die. It is very dangerous to human beings.

COSEYL said that the substance can also lead to anxiety, confusion, insomnia, mood swings, and violent behaviour from the user.

They said: “a user’s looks can change dramatically; from ageing quickly, to dull skin. They can also develop hard-to-heal sores and pimples and may have a dry mouth and stained, broken, or rotting teeth”.

They observed that a person addicted to Mkpuru Mmiri will also become paranoid and start hallucinating, and could also think of hurting themselves or others and may feel as though insects are crawling on or under their skin.

There is nothing good about Mkpuru Mmiri. It is a future destroyer which is why every youth must run away from it.

They said: “Parents and guardians should protect their children and wards from bad friends who may lure them into this destructive lifestyle”

The group vowed to take the campaign against Mkpuru Mmiri and other hard drugs to schools, markets, and every nook and cranny of the South East zone in order to nip this evil in the bud.

They called on the South East Governors, traditional rulers, Community leaders, and parents to join the fight against this evil called Mkpuru Mmiri and hard drugs.

COSEYO commended the activities of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, ably headed by Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa has shown capacity to ensure that the fight against drug abuse succeeds.

