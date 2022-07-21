Stop renting people to impersonate us, CAN tells politicians

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned politicians to desist from renting people in guise of Bishops, pastors and priests to impersonate the Christian apex body.

This is just as CAN dissociated itself from the unveiling of the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kashim Shettima, saying those who were presented as church leaders are ‘unknown clerics’.

“We are shocked, disappointed and worried about the desperation of some politicians who once claimed Christians do not matter in governance and politics who went to hire some unknown ‘bishops, pastors and priests’ to impersonate the leadership of CAN in their political meeting,” CAN said in the statement signed by its General Secretary, Barrister Joseph Daramola.

CAN said the charade that happened during the unveiling is totally unacceptable, reprehensible, unprecedented and ungodly.

“If they are saying Christians have no electoral values why impersonate them in their meetings? We are throwing their principals and sponsors into the court of conscience.

“These actions of theirs have shown who they are to the public and what they are capable of doing to us all.

“We are asking political parties not to ignore religious sensibilities and sensibilities of the people, especially in today’s Nigeria when Christians are becoming endangered species daily.

“Our quest is within the constitutional requirements and ignoring it is akin to trampling on the Constitution, especially the Federal Character Act,” the statement added.

