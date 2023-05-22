THERE are expectations that the stop rates of the 364-day Treasury Bills will rise slightly in the new week, as T-bills worth N180.45 billion will be auctioned by CBN via the primary market; viz: 91-day bills worth N9.96 billion, 182-day bills worth N1.82 billion, and 364-day bills worth N168.67 billion.

Meanwhile, 364-day treasury bills stop rate was raised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) at the primary market auction (PMA) on Wednesday last week, by 5.25 per cent as appetite for the asset class waned.

The central bank, which conducted the exercise, did not record the usual hunger for the debt instrument by investors , ostensibly because of how the bank had tinkered with the rates in the previous exercises.

But the apex bank surprised subscribers at the PMA on Wednesday when it jerked the rate higher to 14.74 per cent from the 9.49 per cent it cleared in the previous PMA.

According to details of the exercise, the CBN auctioned the one-year bill worth N139.96 billion and received subscriptions valued at N165.28 billion, allotting N142.16 billion.

It was not only the 12-month dated instrument that enjoyed the rate hike yesterday as the two others benefitted.

The central auctioned N3.34 billion worth of the 182-day bill during the session but had investors stake N1.56 billion on it, with N1.56 billion allotted to successful bidders at 8.00 per cent compared with the previous session’s 5.00 per cent, indicating an increase of 3.00 per cent.

