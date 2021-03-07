Stop playing politics, be decisive with killer herdsmen, PDP tells Fayemi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has decried the recent killings of farmers in the state by suspected herdsmen, calling on Governor Kayode Fayemi to stop playing politics and be decisive in taming the activities of the criminal elements.

This is just as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) revealed that people of the state must rise up and take the issue of security seriously, noting that all hands must be on deck in tackling the waves of crimes in the state.

It will be recalled that herdsmen on Saturday shot dead two farmers in Isaba-Ekiti, Ikole council area of the state, development which has generated a series of agitations in the state.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP, Mr Raphael Adeyanju in a statement while commiserating with the families of the deceased, said, “the killing by herders must stop now and that the Governor Fayemi must act with sincerity of purpose.”

According to the opposition party, “It is also important that leaders of Fulani herders in the State are summoned by the government and handed a matching order to produce killers of those three persons in Isaba Ekiti because they cannot claim not to know the killers among their people.

“The governor must have to engage leaders of the Fulanis as done by Fayose when he was governor so that they can join hands with the government to flush out criminal elements among them.

“Most importantly, Governor Fayemi must stop giving consideration to his future political ambition at the expense of the lives and properties of Ekiti people. Or of what importance is a political ambition that is nurtured with the blood of the people of Ekiti?”

On his part, the spokesman of the APC, Ade Ajayi while condemning the attack on the farmers, urged security agents including Amotekun corps to apprehend the killers and bring them to book.

He noted that the administration of Dr Fayemi is committed to the security of lives and property of the citizens, while also commiserating with the families of the farmer.

Ajayi said: ” We have sent our party leaders to commiserate with them in the community. We condemned the attack on the farmers and we are urging the security forces and our Amotekun corps to go after these killer herders to arrest and prosecute them. The killings must stop.

” We want our people to be security-conscious and report every strange persons or movement in their localities to the appropriate quarters. It is the business of everybody.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

