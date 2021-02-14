Stop planting seeds of discord within us, Ebonyi town union warns govt officials

Ishiagu Town Development Union (ITDU) federated has warned political office holders in the area to stop all attempts to cause a crisis in their community, adding that it remains non-political, non-partisan socio-cultural organization.

The union gave the warning in a communique signed by their President-General, Arc. Ajah Moses and Secretary, Mr. Ajala Barnabas Pope, and made available to Nigerian Tribune at the end of its emergency general meeting held at Ishiagu Civic Centre, Ivo LGA, Ebonyi State.

According to the union, it has taken notice of advantages being taken by some of their political brothers over the recent political development in the state to plunge the non-political, non-partisan socio-cultural organization.

According to the communique, the meeting was called “following the purported illegal immigration of persons who allegedly contested election into the default Ishiagu Community Development Union (ICDU) in 2012 sequel to the resurrection of Ebonyi High Court judgement of February 2019 by politicians in collusion with serving political office holders in the state government.”

The ITDU emergency general meeting was attended by its officers, branch delegates, community leaders and stakeholders.

Arising from the meeting, the union resolved that: “The union took notice of advantages being taken by some political jobbers who are our brothers over the recent political development in the states to plunge our non-political, non-partisan social-cultural organisation and indeed the entire town into crisis after a tense to politicize it failed

“The union received a report of the giant strides of the incumbent leadership of the body lead by Architect Moses Aja since assuming office in September 2019 including but not limited to landmark efforts to build a new Ishiagu Market, ultra-modern motor park, children’s park, corpers lodge, school rehabilitation road construction road grading across the 17 villages, event centre, sports club and mini stadium in addition to entrenching a new spirit of greater commitment towards the community by her various sons and daughters many of who are currently in positive competition towards community development.

“That the leadership of the town union is vested on the ITDU incorporated under the Companies and Allied Matters Acts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Particular leadership of the union led by Arc Moses Ajah, with a tenure of three years expiring in September 2022 remains the authentic and defacto leadership of the town union unless and until otherwise ruled by the Appeal Court.

“That we warn all individuals, companies and corporate bodies operating within Ishiagu and beyond not to conduct any transaction in the name of the union with any other body or bodies other than the ITDU executive currently led by Architect Moses Ajah and that whoever does otherwise does so at their own peril and any transactions so entered into is ab initio null and void.

“That we are peace-loving people and emphatically say no to violence and any act that would engender crisis in our community – Effium incident is still fresh on our minds and the disturbance of 2001/2002 must not resurface.

“In conclusion, the general meeting held that the ITDU leadership led by Arc. Moses Ajah should not be deterred or distracted by detractors and gullible politicians flying the name of our dear son, the Ebube Agu of Ishiagu, his excellency the executive Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Nweze Umahi, who we trust will not be a party to illegality or violence of any sort in his town but to remain focused in the transformational leadership of the town in particular and state in general. We urge all Ishiaguans to desist from planting seeds of discord amongst us.”

