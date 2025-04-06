Stop planned nationwide protest same day as National Police Day, NPF tells organisers

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) High Command has raised serious security concerns over plans by a group identified as the “Take it Back Movement” to stage a nationwide protest, especially in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The protest is scheduled to coincide with Monday, a day earmarked by the Federal Government as National Police Day to celebrate the resilience and dedication of officers and men of the Force. The Force urged the organizers to halt the protest immediately.

This was conveyed in a statement released to the press in Abuja on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

According to the statement, the Police advised all organisers and potential participants of the planned protest to pursue dialogue through proper government channels to address their grievances.

The Police highlighted that the decision to stage a nationwide protest on the same day as National Police Day raises questions and is perceived as a deliberate and unpatriotic act that could tarnish the image of the Nigeria Police and the nation as a whole.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby advises the organizers to shelve this planned protest as it is ill-timed and mischievous,” the statement read.

The statement further emphasized that while respecting the right to peaceful assembly and association as enshrined in the Constitution, the timing of the protest could undermine the celebration of the Nigeria Police Force’s contributions to national security. It noted that the event would bring together dignitaries, including foreign Inspectors-General of Police and diplomats, for a significant occasion recognized internationally.

“The rationale behind staging a nationwide protest on the same day is, however, questionable and perceived as a deliberate attempt and unpatriotic act that is capable of undermining the image of the Nigeria Police and the nation as a whole,” the statement added.

Under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to fulfilling its mandate in accordance with the law while respecting citizens’ rights. The Force urged organizers and potential protesters to engage in dialogue with appropriate government institutions to address their concerns.