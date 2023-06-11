The runner up in the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Zamfara State governorship election in 2023, Ibrahim Shehu Gusau has counselled the state governor, Dauda Lawal to stop the seemingly persecution of former Governor Bello Matawalle and instead focus on delivery his campaign promises to the people of the state.

Gusau in a press release over the weekend and made available to the Nigerian Tribune described the alleged persecution of Matawalle as unwarranted, unchivalrous and unbecoming in a democratic atmosphere.

He noted that the ugly development would set a bad precedence in Zamfara State and the nation at large.

Gusau who was the runner-up in PDP Zamfara 2023 governorship primary election decried the disgraceful manner the former number one citizen in the state and members of his family were treated to an extent of stripping them of their personal effects and belongings just because they no longer called the shot in Government House.

Gusau who was the Former President of Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) noted with dismay the gradual creeping of politics of hatred and vendetta into the nation’s political terrain, with Zamfara under Governor Dauda Lawal Dare as a classical example.

He counselled Governor Lawal to use the right channel provided in the constitution if at all he had anything criminal against his predecessor in office, saying display of an open acrimony and revenge through proxies would not augur well for people of the state whom he noted had already been tormented enough by bandits and other criminals.

“The least Zamfara people are expecting from Governor Dare is to hit the ground running by fulfilling his campaign promises to the electorate if indeed he had their interest at heart.

“Four years are like the blinking of an eye and another cycle of an election period will be here again when score sheets of stewardship will be assessed based on performance in education, security, health, infrastructure, poverty alleviation and other indices of governance.

“Going after former Governor Bello Matawalle will not count as an achievement for Dare, it will rather be a minus to his administration for making the life of his predecessor and his family uncomfortable as soon as he got into office.

“I want to remind Governor Dare about the transient nature of power and the illusive allure it comes with which is nothing but mirage that disappears like a smouldering dew with the rising sun.

“Matawalle may have his shortcomings as a human being and as a governor, I believe he had stepped on toes of so called big men of the state, hence their gang up against him through a proxy in the Government House.





“I see no justifiable reason for his persecution and humiliation to an extent of looting property of his household just to spite his person.

“The invasion of his houses in Gusau and Maradun, respectively by Police men from who we all know where apparently acting on the instructions of Dauda Lawal, was an illegal action that can throw the state into serious crisis.

“I and other prominent indigenes of this dear state are condemning in strongest term this shameful and unstatesman like action of these people against a man who has earned their angst because he set out to expose the culprits behind continuous insecurity in the state,” he alleged.