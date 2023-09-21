The Kogi State Police Command has warned Kogi residents to desist from peddling false information over the alleged disappearance of male organs in the state.

In a statement signed by Police Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bethrand Onuoha warned citizens against taking the law into their hands over the trending issue of male organ theft.

Onuoha said some of the allegations have been investigated by the Police and medical examinations were equally carried out, which he said turned out to be false.

“The false information is the sole aim of inciting public disturbance, creating fear and disrupting the peaceful environment the State is currently enjoying.

“The Police is planning sterner measures to curtail false reports in the state. Anyone caught giving false information will be prosecuted according to the law,” he said.

Furthermore, the Commissioner of Police sternly warned members of the public to desist from taking the law into their hands by carrying out jungle justice, noting that, the Command has deployed its security assets to detect individuals behind peddling rumour that has so far led to the attacks on innocent citizens.

He enjoined the people of Kogi State to remain security conscious and report anything that looks suspicious in their areas to the Police.

The commissioner warned that anybody caught disturbing the public peace would be prosecuted, in accordance with the law.

(Kogi Reports)

