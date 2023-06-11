The South-West Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Prince Ademola Ayoade has called on former National Chairman of the party, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam to stop parading himself as the Chairman, Board of Trustees, (BoT) of the party saying the party is yet to appoint its BoT talkless of having a Chairman.

In a statement he issued in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, copies of which are made available to journalists, Ayoade said whoever is parading himself or herself as the Chairman of Board of trustees of New Nigeria People’s Party should stop doing that right now, saying the party is yet to have one.

“Up till today, the party has not officially constituted the party’s Board of Trustees. Therefore, no one can officially parade him or herself as Chairman/Chairperson of Board of Trustees of our great party.

“We know that the leadership has stipulated the position of a Chairman and Secretary for the board, but to be official, the board has to be formally constituted and members will appoint one of them as the chairman”.

Ayoade said it is surprising that the former National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Dr. Boniface Aniebonam has started parading himself as the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the party, while the board is yet to be constituted.

He said: “Furthermore, we are surprised that Dr. Aniebonam had the audacity to write an official letter to the Police claiming to be the founder of the party, when actually there is no office of the founder in the constitution of our party.

“This must be looked into by the party leadership, discipline must be instilled in our party.

NNPP is not a church or missionary association or organisation, so the party does not have a spiritual leader, if Dr. Aniebonam wants the title of spiritual leader, he should go and establish a church.

“We are operating through a constitution and our constitution does not have such office as ‘ founder, all members own the party and we have our leaders”.

Recall that the NNPP leaders in the South-West last Friday cautioned Aniebonam not to dabble into the activities or the happenings in the Ogun State chapter of the party.

The warning according to the South-West leaders followed Aniebonam’s alleged involvement in the crisis rocking the NNPP in Ogun state, which they said led to the expulsion of the former Chairman of the party in the state, Olaposi Sunday Oginni, by the national leadership of the party.