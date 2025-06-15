Stop overbooking Tiwa, our son needs her, Tee Billz slams singer’s manager

Former music executive Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Tee Billz, has stirred fresh controversy after publicly calling out Vanessa Amadi, the longtime manager of his ex-wife and music star, Tiwa Savage.

In a fiery Instagram post that was later deleted, Tee Billz accused Vanessa of prioritising business over the wellbeing of Tiwa’s son, Jamil.

According to him, the manager has overbooked the singer to the point where their child barely sees his mother, leaving him emotionally distressed.

While expressing continued affection for Tiwa, Tee Billz claimed Vanessa’s actions are driven solely by financial gain. “I love the mother of my child,” he wrote. “But you [Vanessa] only care about your percentage. I hired you for PR, and out of guilt, Tiwa made you her manager. Now you’re milking her dry.”

He went further, revealing that their son recently confided in him about feeling lonely and abandoned. “Jamil told me how lonely he is. You’re a fraud. My son is hurt not having his mum around.”

The emotional outburst came as a shock to fans, especially considering Tee Billz had only recently praised Tiwa on social media. Earlier this year, he shared a photo of the singer and their son bonding, calling for privacy and unity while urging “online in-laws” to stay out of their personal affairs.

Last year, he openly celebrated Tiwa for her resilience as a single mother. In a rare moment of vulnerability, Tee Billz admitted he hadn’t always been able to provide as he would have liked but expressed gratitude to Tiwa for keeping his image strong in the eyes of their son.

“She still presents me as Superman to our son,” he wrote at the time. “Being a single mum is tough — I owe her for that.”

Their once-highly publicised love story began in 2013 with a lavish wedding that captured national attention. The union produced a son, Jamil, in 2015 but ended in a turbulent split in 2018, marred by allegations of infidelity, drug abuse, and emotional turmoil.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: June 12: The Abacha people are now legislators, ministers — Adeniyi Akintola, SAN

Tiwa, in a rare interview after their separation, revealed that the marriage had been deeply unhappy behind the scenes.

She denied cheating accusations and explained that she had to dismiss Tee Billz as her manager because the professional relationship had become toxic.