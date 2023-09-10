Some stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State at the weekend told the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to stop the victimisation and marginalization of some members of his party, PDP being perceived as enemies.

The stakeholders who said this in a communique signed by Barrister Ojo Williams, Hon Tunde Adewoyin, Engr Ogungboyega, Alhaji Remi Arogundade, Alhaji Star, Dr Romoke Edu and Alhaja Kudirat Nafiu, among others after a meeting held in Osogbo, charged him to be circumspect in his dealings with the people of the state especially members of the PDP so as to avoid further division and marginalization within the party.

According to them, Adeleke’s position in the state, has made him the governor to everyone in the state and not for few members of PDP in Osun.

They commended a chieftain of the party in the state, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, for his selflessness and contributions towards the state and the party.

“At this point in time, we feel that what is good for the state is for our governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to eschew partisanship and provide good governance for all and sundry in Osun State. In addition,he should halt the current victimization and marginalization of some PDP members that is ongoing in the state” they counseled.

Continuing, the stakeholders contended that if such ugly development currently pervading the party is left unchecked,it might ultimately not augur well for both the government and party in the long run.





On the burial of late Honourable Soji Adagunodo, the former National Vice Chairman South West of the PDP, the stakeholders paid glowing tributes to Babayemi for his moral and financial supports over the final burial rites and prayed for God’s continued protection and blessings on the family left behind by the late South West leader” the communique further read.

Meanwhile, the stakeholders also called for the continuous mobilization of members of the public towards growing the ranks of the PDP, adding that this would make the party to be more entrenched in the state for future electoral engagements.

