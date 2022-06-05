Stop linking me with VP slot under Atiku, Delta deputy gov warns 

The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro, has distanced himself from those calling on the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to nominate him as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Deacon Otuaro, in a statement issued on his behalf by Pst. Arex Akemotubo, Director of Media and Publicity of the KBO Campaign Organization, stated that the said statement by the Southern Nigeria Liberation Movement was issued without his knowledge.

He, therefore, called on the public to completely disregard the statement, saying his main focus as the Deputy Governor of Delta State is to support the Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, to finish strongly in the provision of infrastructures for Deltans.





Otuaro also disclosed that he has no connection, whatsoever, with the group called Southern Nigeria Liberation Movement or any other group fronting the same matter and calls on mischief-makers to steer clear.

It will be recalled that the deputy governor contested the last governorship primary under the PDP which was won by Speaker Sheriff Oborevwori.

