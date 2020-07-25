Stop killings in Nigeria now, AAC tells Buhari

The African Action Congress (AAC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces to stop immediately, the gruesome killing of Nigerians across the country.

AAC said everyday Nigerians are horrified over the barbaric slaughter of fellow citizens by terrorists, bandits and kidnappers as if there is no government in the country.

The political party said even countries at full-fledged war have not experienced this level bloodbaths and killings.

A statement issued by the National Chairman of AAC, Dr Leonard Nzenwa, condemned killings in Southern Kaduna, Katsina and the execution of 5 aid workers in by Boko Haram recently.

“The senseless killing of dozens of people in Southern Kaduna, Katsina and the execution of five aid workers by Boko Haram insurgents this week is a sad commentary in effective governance.

“Most Nigerian farms are now deserted on account of mindless killings by marauding herdsmen. Certainly, the country will experience low yields in agriculture this year.”

The statement said AAC is piqued that President Buhari, whose country is under severe murderous attacks, would travel to Mali on a peace mission over street protests and minor political disagreement in that country, fiddling like Rome’s Nero while Nigeria burns.

“AAC calls on President Buhari to lead from the front in the war against terrorism and banditry as an army general, former military head of state and incumbent commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

“The party also calls for the sack of the service chiefs to give way for more effective military tacticians to crush the bandits and totally defeat Boko Haram insurgents.

“Nigerians are now fed up with the cliché of Boko Haram being technically defeated which now sounds like a broken record in the ears of longsuffering masses.

“The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended stipulates in section 14(2)b that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purported of government.

“Any government that fails in this critical obligation to the citizenry has failed in its social contract with the people that voted it to office. The nation is drifting apart on account of inertia on the part of the presidency,” the statement added.

