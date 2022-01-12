Stop kidnappers, herders from attacking our people, traditional ruler tells FCTA

His Royal Highness, the Etsu of Kwali, Dr Shaban Audu Nizazo has appealed to the FCT Administration (FCTA) to intensify efforts toward curbing the insecurity challenges bedevilling rural communities across the territory.

The Etsu made the appeal when he received the Secretary, Area Councils Services Secretariat who visited him in Kwali as part of his familiarisation tour of Area Councils and Chiefdoms of FCT.

While lamenting the incessant kidnapping as well as farmers-herders crises in his chiefdom, he called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to as a matter of urgency empower local hunters and Vigilante to assist in combating the dreaded kidnappers.

Speaking on the increased kidnapping in his domain, the Etsul revealed that just last week one of the Counselors was kidnapped and was released after a ransom was paid, adding that, nine other people were kidnapped and only four had been released from the kidnappers’ den.

“Farmers herders crises had left four of my people amputated, they will allow the farmers to do the planting and during harvest, they come to fight them and their farm produce.” He stated.

The Aguma of Gomani also registered the same grievances.

Welcoming the Secretary to the Council, the Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Hon. Danladi Chiya assured him of the continuous cooperation and supports of the Area Council chairmen.

Chiya, who noted with displeasure the perennial insecurity challenges bedevilling residents of the Atea Council, said his administration has set machineries in motion to address the menace with the collaboration of the Kwali chiefdoms.

The Mandate Secretary, Area Councils Services Secretariat, Ibrahim Dantsoho assured of the administration’s support particularly to those living in rural communities of its renewed efforts to tackle the menace of kidnapping and banditry with vigour.

According to Dantshoho; “Exactly what the Aguma of Gomani has categorically made it clear and you know l have told you that the FCT Administration has been doing a lot to ensure they maintain this peace. Having heard from the paramount ruler, l think it is for me to get back to the government and let them know that there is an urgent need for us to do the needful in providing the necessary security apparatus to checkmate the incessant kidnapping, banditry and so forth that has been giving them a lot of concerns. The government will look into it, we will checkmate it and do the needful by getting them exactly what can put a stop to this agony they are passing through,” he said.

