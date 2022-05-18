Stop IPOB from using your platform to incite violence, FG tells Facebook, others

Latest NewsTop News
By Tribune Online
filmmakers to unite Nigeria, Lekki port to wrest Nigeria's lost cargoes from Togo, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Attacks: Bandits now working with Boko Haram, Insecurity: We are not overwhelmed, FG insists, Dangote refinery, FG has implemented 150 Ease of Doing Business reforms, FG to launch sensitisation campaign against ritual killings, FG links 123 companies, China, Nigeria have huge potentials for investment cooperation, subsidy removal, Nigeria's economy on steady recovery, Rescind ban on Nigerians, Killers of two policemen in Anambra , Minister's response on #EndSARS panel report has done more damage to FG, says Niger Delta rights activist, Lai dismisses Lagos #EndSARS report, FG tackles American NGO over terrorism sponsorship allegation, FG launches Digital Switch Over in Kano, Nigeria to host UNWTO
Lai Mohammed

MINISTER of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has asked Facebook and other social media platforms to stop allowing the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to use their platforms to incite violence and instigate ethnic hatred in the country. 

The minister, at a meeting with a team from Facebook, on Tuesday, said since the Nigerian government has proscribed IPOB, Facebook has no justification for yielding its platform to the organisation to further its campaign of hate and destabilisation of the country. 

“I have called this meeting to enable us to discuss the increasing use of Facebook by separatists and anarchists, especially those of them based outside the country, to instigate violence and ethnic hatred in Nigeria. 

“For whatever reason, they seem to have now chosen Facebook as their platform of choice. And their tools include disinformation, incendiary statements and hate speech. They use Facebook broadcasts to reach their followers, who are in the thousands. They tag those opposed to their violent ways as ‘saboteurs’ who must be attacked, maimed and killed. They use both English and their local language as it suits them,” Mohammed said. 

He said the actions of IPOB have real-life implications, adding that “By purveying hate and inciting violence, people are getting killed while private and public property are being attacked and destroyed. Security agencies and other symbols of government are their choice targets.” 

He said, “Our social media people have been monitoring these separatists, anarchists and purveyors of hate, and have been reporting their atrocious actions to Facebook, but all they get are default responses that their complaints have been received and are being looked into. Most often than not, nothing is done about such complaints. 


“The truth is that whatever Facebook is doing to check these people is mere tokenism and is totally ineffective.” 

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

10 days to presidential primary: Southern PDP leaders weigh fresh option

Latest News

2023: Tinubu vows to settle Kwara APC crisis

Latest News

Oyo South: Olaoya expresses support for primary

Latest News

2023: Ondo PDP Reps aspirant, Akingbaso, optimistic of victory at primary, general…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More