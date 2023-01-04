Stop inauguration of NDDC board, Ilaje stakeholders tell court

Some prominent stakeholders in the Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo have asked the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, to stop President Muhammadu Buhari from inaugurating the Governing Board of the Niger-Delta Development Commission pending the hearing and determination of a suit it filed before the court.

The stakeholders led by the former Clerk of the National Assembly and Chairman Board of Trustees of Ugboland Development Congress, Asiwaju Oluyemi Ogunyomi includes Mr. Adebowale Karaki, Dr Mann Ali, who is also trustee and Secretary of Ugboland Development Congress, respectively.

Others are the Incorporated Trustees of Ilaje Advancement Forum, Mr Idowu Mafimisebi, Mr Olaniran Obele and Mr Ige Asemudara, all lawyers representing Ilaje Lawyers Forum.

Joined as respondents alongside the president are the National Assembly, the Senate, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Mr. Charles B. Ogunmola.

In the suit filed on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, by Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), they are seeking an order of injunction to restrain the President from inaugurating, recognizing, or dealing with Mr. Charles B. Ogunmola as the Executive Director, Projects of the Niger-Delta Development Commission since he is from Owo in the Northern axis of Ondo State and not an indigene of the oil-producing area of the State.

They are specifically seeking an order of Interlocutory Injunction restraining all the respondents whether by themselves, their servants or agents and/ or privies from taking any step or further step in treating and/ or dealing with or in any manner according to Ogunmola the status of Executive Director of Projects of the Niger-Delta Development Commission, pending the hearing and final determination of the Originating Summons.

They further asked for an order restraining Ogunmola from presenting himself or in any manner parading himself or performing the functions and duties of Executive Director of Projects of the Niger-Delta Development Commission, pending the hearing and final determination of the Originating Summons as well as an order directing the parties whether by themselves or agents, to maintain the status quo ante bellum in respect of the exercise of the statutory duties of the respondents in the appointment of an Executive Director of Projects of the Niger-Delta Development Commission, pending the hearing and final determination of the Originating Summons.

Further, they asked for an order restraining the respondents, from taking any step that may jeopardize or ridicule the fair and just determination of the subject matter and issues surrounding the substantive matter, pending the hearing and final determination of the Originating Summons.

In the main Originating Summons, the Plaintiffs are challenging the appointment of Mr. Charles B. Ogunmola in violation of section 12 (1) of the NDDC Act wherein it is specifically stated that the Managing Director and the Executive Directors of the NDDC must be indigenes of the oil-producing areas.





In the affidavit in support of the case deposed to by Mr. Adebowale Karaki, it is stated that Mr. Charles Ogunmola has been rejected by the oil-producing areas of Ondo State, by the legislators representing Ondo State in the National Assembly and also by the entire people of Ondo State through the Governor of the State who has openly supported his rejection.

The Plaintiffs stated further that being the first time an executive appointment of the NDDC is zoned to Ondo State, it will amount to grave injustice for the oil-producing areas of the State to be shortchanged by denying them the opportunity as Mr. Charles Ogunmola is not suitably qualified to administer projects and feel the pains and anguish of the people directly affected by the impact of oil production and exploration.