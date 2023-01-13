Stop harrassment of Emefiele, Niger Delta leaders tell Presidency

The youth leaders also frowned at the perceived ill-treatment being meted out on Emefiele, adding that security agents should discontinue any plan to arrest him.

This was disclosed on Friday in Asaba, Delta State, by a prominent youth leader in Niger Delta, Comrade Dan Pere, on behalf of other youth leaders of the region.

According to him, a series of meetings were being held by youth groups, women leaders and traditional rulers in the riverine areas condemning the unnecessary harassment and inhuman treatment of Emefiele.

“Those with good working relationships with the Villa and security agencies have been putting calls across.

“We are afraid they want to give Emefiele the Onoghen treatment. They use our people and call them names and treat them badly.

“They did not arrest the immediate past Chief Justice of Nigeria. Everybody knows that Emefiele is not into terrorism.

“Emefiele is a peace-loving and law-abiding Nigerian. The whole country knows that the allegations of stealing against Emefiele are not true,” he noted.

Pere warned those after the CBN governor to resist further harassing or face the wrath of youths from the region.