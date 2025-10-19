Stop harassing widows, Cross River gov warns rogue tax collectors

The Cross River State Governor, Senator Bassey Otu, has issued a stern warning to extortionists masquerading as tax collectors, demanding that they cease the harassment and exploitation of widows in the state immediately.

The governor delivered the warning over the weekend during a special “Meet and Greet” event with over 7,000 widows, an occasion he chose to mark his 66th birthday anniversary, dedicating the celebration to them.

Governor Otu expressed deep concern over the hostile activities of unauthorised individuals who inflict pain on the populace.

“We discovered our brothers are too hostile. They do things the government does not know about, like collecting unnecessary tolls, which causes pain to people,” he stated.

To tackle this menace head-on, the Governor announced the establishment of an official government complaint desk. He assured the public that any official reported for extortion would be compelled to make a full refund to their victims.

“Anytime there are issues, please come to the government. We have opened a complaint desk. With the complaints desk, anyone reported to have done that will be made to make full refunds, Governor Otu declared.

The event, held at the State Library Complex in Calabar, was emotionally charged as the governor directly addressed long-standing grievances. He acknowledged the widespread complaint that government benefits often fail to trickle down to the people and unveiled a new strategy for direct outreach.

“We want to touch every unit and ward of this state, irrespective of party affiliation to ensure the benefits of democracy trickle down,” he affirmed, emphasising his administration’s commitment to inclusive governance.

In a tangible demonstration of his support, Governor Otu presented a cash gift of ₦100,000 to each of the widows present, a move that was met with immense gratitude.

The widows, through their leader, the Chairperson of the United Cross River State Widows, Uduak Effiom, revealed that the state has at least 10,000 widows “who have stories to tell” and thanked the governor for touching their lives.

Another widow, Mrs. Felicia Eyaba, echoed the sentiment, stating, “Widows are the least remembered, but here you are celebrating with us. You have done well.”

The Governor’s wife, Mrs. Eyoawan Otu, also present at the event, thanked the widows for their massive turnout, praising the women for their prayers and strength of character, stating that without the support of women, she would not be in the Government House.

The initiative signals a proactive shift in the state’s approach to governance and social welfare, particularly for its most vulnerable citizens.

