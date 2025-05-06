Stop distracting Tinubu, Activist warns political jobbers

Niger Delta-born human rights activist and development advocate, Comrade Mulade Sheriff, has called on political job seekers to stop distracting President Bola Tinubu and state governors from focusing on delivering good governance to Nigerians.

The renowned peace and environmental justice advocate made the appeal in a statement made available to journalists.

He addressed Nigerians, particularly highly influential individuals, whom he alleged were acting out of selfish interests to protect their political positions.

He said, “I appeal to highly placed Nigerians to stop distracting the President and Governors over the 2027 general elections, which are still over two years away, because of their selfish interests to protect their positions and contracts, to the detriment of our development.”

Mulade, who is the Ibe Serimowei of the ancient Gbaramatu Kingdom in the Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, noted that President Tinubu has spent less than two years in office and is yet to fully deliver on his mandate.

He stated that such mischievous endorsements from political jobbers are not helping the President but rather serve as distractions, which Tinubu does not need at this time.

“It is imperative to state that the President is barely two years in office and has not yet delivered on his electioneering promises, but he is being distracted by persons who are promoting their selfish interests rather than the good of the masses,” he added.

The peace ambassador, therefore, called on all well-meaning Nigerians to rise above personal gains and beware of actions detrimental to the well-being of the masses and the nation.

He urged President Tinubu to be wary of sycophants and praise singers and to focus on the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration to end insecurity, hunger, bad governance, the oppression of the masses, and the poor state of the economy.

He stressed that it is worthy of note that President Tinubu does not need these distracting and mischievous political endorsements to be re-elected—if he delivers on his promises to Nigerians.

