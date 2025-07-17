Stop delaying payment of pensions, gratuities — Bayelsa govt warns LGA officials

The Bayelsa State Government has warned principal officers of Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state to desist from delaying the presentation of names of prospective retirees in good time for processing and payment of pension benefits.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, handed down the warning on Wednesday at a meeting with the chairmen and principal officers of the eight local government councils in Government House, Yenagoa.

Ewhrudjakpo directed that the names of retiring workers should be submitted latest by the 18th of every month to the office of the Technical Adviser to the Governor on Treasury and Accounts, Timipre Seipulou, for processing.

According to him, anyone found culpable of sabotaging the policy which is aimed at achieving seamless payment of retirees’ benefits would be sanctioned.

He said he was desirous of bequeathing an effective and efficient local government system where his successor would not grapple with the issue of delayed payment of pensions and gratuities.

Ewhrudjakpo, who decried the backlog of unpaid pensions, said the government would work out modalities to ensure that retirees receive their pensions a month after retirement from service.

He specifically directed the chairmen to work closely with the technical adviser to come up with a model for the payment, as available funds cannot be used to clear at once all outstanding gratuities amounting to about 5 billion naira.

The deputy governor equally advised local government administrators to make provisions for annual leave for employees to serve as motivation.

He used the opportunity to thank all eight local government chairmen for their cooperation and suggestions so far that have contributed towards the achievements recorded in the various councils.

His words: “Our reason for calling this meeting is to give information, a directive and a warning. One thing that I have is that I don’t know how to spare, indolence, docility, laziness, incompetence and deliberate obstruction of the wheel of progress.

“We have made a decision that all those who are retiring every month must be paid their pensions. That decision has come to stay. But the report I am having is that some of you in the local government system are trying to frustrate it by not volunteering the necessary information.

“You were told to timely furnish the Technical Adviser on Treasury and Accounts, Mr Seipulou’s office, with your monthly reports concerning retirees. I am not happy that local government officers are frustrating the process.

“Chairmen take note, every local government must submit its report by the 18th of every month, provided it is not a Sunday or Saturday. Even if it is a Saturday or Sunday, we will give you the benefit of submitting on the 20th.

“Any local government that does not do that, next month, I will transfer the treasurer and anybody that is involved in the process.

“Our brothers and sisters who have been on the queue are complaining that those who are going out now are being paid. So, every hand must be on deck to ensure we pay up the backlog.

“We are desirous of paying up pensions. We believe that by the end of this month, as we work around the clock, we are going to see the best way to put it behind us.

“What I want to do by the grace of God, before I step out of this place, is that I don’t want to leave behind liabilities such as an unpaid backlog of pensions and gratuities for anybody.”

In their separate remarks, the state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Local Government chapter, Mr Noel Itade, and the Head of Brass Local Government Council, Comrade Clement Etifa, commended the deputy governor for his effective supervision and initiatives that have repositioned the various LGAs for efficient service and project delivery.

