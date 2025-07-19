Stop dancing on Buhari’s grave for relevance, Presidency replies ADC

The Presidency has strongly criticised the African Democratic Congress (ADC) over what it described as unsavory comments regarding the state burial accorded to the late former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Describing the ADC as a “poorly amalgamated political contraption,” the Presidency urged Nigerians to ignore the “political noise from an outfit gasping for attention.”

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, made the remarks on Saturday while reacting to comments allegedly made by the ADC, accusing President Tinubu’s administration of “exploiting” Buhari’s passing for political gain.

In a statement, Dare described the ADC’s reaction to Buhari’s state burial as “nothing but an opportunistic exercise in manufactured outrage — a laughable tantrum by a poorly amalgamated political contraption desperately clutching at straws for relevance it will never attain.”

According to him, this is not the first time the ADC, in “its pitiful, stuttering attempts at reinvention,” has embarrassed itself with hollow, attention-seeking criticisms and press releases.

Part of the statement read:

“A party still grappling with an identity crisis presumes to lecture the President of the Federal Republic on governance, decorum, and public accountability. How utterly ridiculous.

Since its emergence, the ADC has resorted to issuing disjointed press statements on every passing event just to remind Nigerians that it still exists. In its desperation to appear as an opposition party, it has now crossed every known line of decency.

Their latest press release, alleging that President Tinubu’s government is ‘exploiting’ the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari for political gain, is not only dishonest — it is an insult to millions of Nigerians who genuinely mourn the loss of a statesman and who watched his state burial with solemn respect and dignity.

Let it be said clearly: it is the ADC, not this government, that is exploiting Buhari’s death for political attention. They have chosen to dance on his grave in a bid for relevance.

From Atiku and El-Rufai’s choreographed arrival in Daura — greeted with chants seeking to make political capital from the solemnity of the moment — to this disgraceful press statement, the ADC has shown itself to be utterly shameless.

For clarity, President Tinubu’s administration is neither desperate nor seeking cheap popularity. This government prefers to let its growing list of achievements speak louder than the noisy irrelevance of groups like the ADC.

The burial of former President Buhari was conducted with all the honour befitting a leader of his stature. That is why world leaders attended, millions of Nigerians watched on television and across social media, and even ADC promoters were falling over themselves in Daura, prancing around the Buhari family compound like eager real estate agents scouting new territory.”

Dare went on to list some key achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, rhetorically asking, “What has this administration done while the ADC howls?”

He stated:

“Naira stabilised; exchange rates harmonised; oil production increased to 1.7 MBPD; FAAC allocations up by over 60%; 31 states, once crippled by debt, are now paying salaries, pensions, and contractors; the Naira has been decoupled from oil market volatility, regaining resilience; electricity has been restored to long-neglected communities; and infrastructure is being delivered: Ogbia-Nembe Road, Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, Sokoto-Badagry Road, and more.

NELFUND: About 400,000 students are now benefiting from the historic loan scheme. Regional Commissions have been established to drive balanced development nationwide. The Consumer Credit Scheme has been launched — a first — laying the foundation for a credit-based economy and striking at the root of corruption.

These are not press statements. These are results — tangible, measurable, and ongoing. That is leadership.”

Dare continued:

“What does the ADC offer Nigerians beyond sanctimonious whining? Absolutely nothing. If the ADC spent even half the time it uses on press releases addressing issues from its disenchanted members, it wouldn’t be grappling with so many legal problems.

This party is consumed by internal squabbles, facing multiple court cases over its very existence, and reduced to issuing baseless attacks just to cling to the fringes of relevance. Are these strange bedfellows to be taken seriously? No.

Let it be said without equivocation: Nigerians are not fooled. No press statement — however venomous — can erase the facts of progress.

President Tinubu honoured Buhari with dignity in death and continues to honour his legacy through hard work, not hollow words.

Governance continues, Nigeria is stable, and President Tinubu remains focused on delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda — not on dignifying the desperate antics of political scavengers.

Nigerians should ignore this political noise from an outfit gasping for attention,” the statement concluded.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE