Israel Arogbonlo

Mrs Obasa Olayinka, the principal of State Senior School, Alimosho has urged parents to desist from choosing career paths for their ward, especially when it is not in line with their passion or area of interest.

She made the submission during the school’s Career Day held Wednesday at the Alimosho area of Lagos where the students were enlightened on career opportunities among others.

“This orientation programme is being planned for students to be able to discover their talents and plan for the future ahead of them. It is our belief they will be able to choose the profession that they desire going forward.

“We have some of our parents here with us as well for them to understand the nitty-gritty of choosing career paths for their ward. We also encourage them not to enforce a profession on their children which of course may affect their career path later in the future. The kids should only be properly guided wherever they need counselling in choosing career opportunities, and not by forcing to do a profession against their will,” she said.

Speaking at the event, some students told our reporter the significance of the programme on their career paths.

One of the students, Ishau-Ruqayyah Asabe said the programme has enlightened her in choosing career opportunities in Science.

Efeurhieuwe Omoghene and Muhammed Salamat thanked the school management for organising the programme and educating them on career opportunities available in the 21st century.

