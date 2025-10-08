Stop calling my supporters street urchins, Peter Obi replies critics

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has rebuked those describing his supporters as “street urchins” and “low-class Nigerians,” saying such language reflects disdain for ordinary citizens and the values that bind the nation.

In a post on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, Obi said he found it “deeply unfortunate” that some Nigerians, especially those in positions of privilege, have resorted to class-based insults against citizens who share in his vision for a better country.

“Lately, I have heard a few people say that those who follow Peter Obi are low-class Nigerians, and some have even gone as far as calling them ‘street urchins’ and people of no value. It is deeply unfortunate that in today’s Nigeria, citizens now look down on fellow citizens in such a degrading manner,” Obi wrote.

The former Anambra governor said his brand of politics has always been rooted in humanity, empathy, and inclusion, not elitism or class segregation.

“I have never and will never look down on anyone, except to lift them up. After all, we can only rise by lifting others.

“My involvement in politics has never been about associating with the so-called high and mighty, but about standing with ordinary Nigerians whose voices have been silenced and whose resources have been stolen by the same ‘big names’ who now parade themselves with all sorts of titles,” he added.

Obi, who has continued to command significant grassroots support across the country, described as “morally wrong” any attempt to demean struggling Nigerians already burdened by poverty and economic hardship.

“No Nigerian is of no value. No Nigerian is a street urchin. It speaks volumes about the state of our nation that everyday Nigerians are now battered by hardship to the point where their leaders refer to them as people of no value and as urchins,” he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to inclusive governance and social justice, Obi said leadership must be measured by compassion, not mockery.

“Every Nigerian deserves dignity, opportunity, and care. That is why I will continue to do my part to ensure that ordinary Nigerians enjoy a better life — one built on access to education, quality healthcare, and genuine efforts to lift them out of poverty. True leadership is not about mocking the weak; it is about lifting them up,” he stated.

Obi’s statement comes a day after he appealed to the Lagos State Government to temper enforcement with compassion in its ongoing demolition exercise, noting that being legally correct should never override the need to be morally right.