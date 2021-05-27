Stop burning INEC offices, Nnamani cautions arsonists

Former Governor of Enugu State and Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has cautioned those behind the burning of facilities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Police stations in the South-East geopolitical zone to refrain from their nefarious activities.

The former governor who decried the incidents said the unpleasant development was capable of alienating the zone from the rest of the country just as he maintained that the trend is dangerous, anti-development and against the known culture, tradition and hospitality of Igbo people.

He said: ”This trend is capable of alienating us from the rest of Nigeria. What we require is a society or nation of equal opportunities where no one is segregated upon or discriminated against on account of his ethnic or religious leaning.

“Justice and equity are what we should agitate for not violence. We can only achieve this in an atmosphere of peace and harmony.

“Burning police or INEC facilities cannot be a solution. The world is already a global village. We need each other. Those behind these acts must sheathe their swords and embrace dialogue.”

He also enjoined the government to be receptive and open to dialogue with the citizens in order to address the challenges of insecurity bedevilling the nation.

The former Enugu State governor in a statement he personally signed aligned himself with the position of the 17 Southern Governors who in their last meeting held in Asaba, Delta State recommended a national dialogue to discuss the way out of the myriad of problems confronting the corporate existence of Nigeria adding “This is the way to go.”

He reminded aggrieved Nigerians that there are many channels including the courts or even the National Assembly to address any injustices or misgivings instead of resort to violence.

The statement further read in part:

“Violence will only lead to anarchy. It is certainly not one of the ways to resolve issues,” Senator Nnamani stressed.

”I urge our citizens to listen to the voice of wisdom. We must not wittingly or unwittingly engage in anything that would put us in a disadvantaged position in our quest for economic and political equation in the country.

“We have had the misfortune of the 30 months old fratricidal civil war. It is not an experience we wish even our enemies. Let us apply caution in the struggle to achieve what we deserve in this community called Nigeria.”

