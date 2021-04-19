Stop bribing Judges with cars, we can buy cars for them, striking JUSUN tells Cross River govt

The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Cross River State branch, has been on strike for about one week and three days today.

The JUSUN has blamed the executive for indiscriminate interference in the judiciary amounting to making justice difficult for the common man.

JUSUN also condemned in strong terms the purchase of cars to judges or judicial workers after the appointment.

Speaking with pressmen, the Chairman of JASUN, Cross River State branch, Comrade Asanya Ebong, decried such attitude of the Executive arm of Government, noting that it is bribery.

He said to prevent our judiciary workers from being corrupt, the JUSAN had to go on strike over financial autonomy, “We can buy vehicles for our judges, we want to do our things independently, you know the judiciary is the hope of the common man and we cannot deny them such privilege or right.

“Our strike has entered its 10th day and we will continue with it until our demand for autonomy is granted. So far, the strike has been very successful. The strike is basically for the autonomy of the judiciary.

“We were on strike before and thereafter suspended it based on trust. However, after having an audience with the Government, the agreement was never implemented or and this very strike will not be suspended till all our demands are met and autonomy granted.

“The suspension of the strike before was to enable various arms of Government to do the needful and see reasons with us to be independent but after a long talk, long negotiations, to look for a lasting solution; here we are back to square one,” the Chairman regretted.

According to him, the financial autonomy they are asking for which brought about the strike is enshrined in the constitution, section 121 sub-section 3 and Mr President has signed Executive Order No. 10, asking the State Government to respect and implement the provision of the constitution but nothing has been done.

“The strike will continue because without the financial autonomy, the Judiciary will continue to be appended to the Executive arm of Government.

“And nobody should expect the Judiciary to go cap in hand to beg the Executive for money, we need to be independent and a situation where a Governor gives out car keys after the appointment of judges is not right, it’s a means to seek favour through subtle means.

The Judiciary is supposed to buy cars for her judges and do her things independently,” Comrade Asanya stated.

