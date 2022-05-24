Stop bloodshed in South-east, release ‘Mama Biafra’ now ― Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has called for the stoppage of the incessant killings in the South East and the release of Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie, a newspaper vendor popularly known as ‘Mama Biafra’ in Abia state.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu who spoke with newsmen Monday evening, after visiting the IPOB leader in DSS detention said the IPOB leader was not happy with the reports of incessant killings in the South East, stating that Kanu “does not believe in bloodshed” and not happy that bloodsuckers on the lose in the South East almost unchallenged.

His brother said that the IPOB leader is sad over blood spilling and insecurity in the South East and that all those behind the current killings in the region must be held accountable for their atrocities, as Ndigbo are not known for cannibalism.

He added that Kanu also demanded the immediate release of Mrs Ukamaka Ejezie, a newspaper vendor popularly known as ‘Mama Biafra’ in Abia state.

Mama Biafra, a septuagenarian was arrested during Kanu’s last court appearance in Abuja on May 18, disclosing that Mazi Kanu said the woman had been acting as his mother since his parents died in 2020.

Mama Biafra, Kanu said committed no crime for coming to Abuja to solidarize with him at the court when she was arrested, regretting “I saw her at the DSS detention cell after her clothes were washed and spread on the wall. I demand that she be released because she commited no crime.





“She is an old woman and since my mother died I have taken her as my mother. The DSS should release her”.

Mazi Kanu also used the opportunity to clear the air over whether he was the one that Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State met when he visited the DSS headquarters last week, noting that there was no basis for people to doubt whether Soludo met him, explaining that the Barcelona club attire he wore when the Governor visited was his night wear.

Kanu pleaded with all to ensure there is peace in South East which is known for peace, adding that those behind the insecurity in the zone do not mean well to the people.

