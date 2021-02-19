Stop beating drums of war against Fulanis to avoid ethnic clashes, Oluwo cautions Yorubas

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, on Friday cautioned Yoruba against declaring war on Fulanis saying, it could aggravate to ethnic clashes in the country.

The royal father who made the advice in a statement in Osogbo, however, charged them to stop beating drums of war amidst the crisis in the Southwest.

According to him, “the forceful driving out of Fulani is not helpful to a united nation. Stakeholders in the zone should therefore devise means of fishing out the bad eggs among the Fulanis.

“The lingering Yoruba-Fulani saga is a fragile issue that demands a witty, technical approach. No doubt, the activities such as killing, kidnapping, raping perpetrated by the bad eggs among the Fulanis are condemnable.”

“As a people, we must understand who to fight. I see Fulani as a section of the Hausas. And most Fulanis are not stationed in their origin. They have relocated and settled. Their most valued item is cows. Most of their properties are movable. Are these who we want to declare war against?”

“Declaring war against the Fulanis will be derogatorily translated to war against the Hausas. Fulanis are just a section of the Hausas. What will be the fate of billions of investments and properties of the Yorubas in the northern states?”

“If their own cows could be moved, how will our innocent sons and daughters in the northern states move their investments and properties? I see Yoruba losing more should there be war.”

“I’m appealing to all and sundry to dignify human lives and toe the path of honour in sustaining a peaceful co-existence. War is an enemy of humanity. What war can do, peace can do better.”

He, however, charged people of the Southwest to consider billions of immovable investments and properties of Yoruba stationed in the North describing, the path of peace as the most honourable and tasked security operatives to prosecute criminals irrespective of ethnic attachments.

