As Nigerians await the arrival of the aircraft for the proposed national carrier, Nigeria Air and the commencement of its operations May 26, 2023, as earlier announced by the minister of aviation, Senator Sirika on Wednesday, the Nigeria airlines through their solicitors has written to the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the minister of aviation from going ahead with the project.

A letter specifically addressed to President Buhari dated May 24, 2023 by the solicitors of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), titled: ‘Nigeria Air Project-Last minute planned disobedience to court order and deliberate plan to rubbish the achievement of this administration’, signed by Abubakar Nuru Ahmad Esq of the Nureini Jimoh (SAN) Chambers, drew the attention of the President to the Suit No FHC/L/CS/2159/2022 filed by the Nigerian airlines to question the shady deal, deliberate infraction of the Nigerian laws and self-enrichment, mainly against the federal ministry of aviation over the Nigerian Air Project.

The solicitors apart from describing the last minute action of the minister as a ploy to evade allegations of corruption raised in the pending case, warned if not stopped by Buhari, is capable of destroying the image of the outgoing administration.

According to the solicitors, in the suit, the Federal High Court sitting in Lagos presided over by Honourable Justice A.L Allagoa, in the above suit, granted Orders of interim and interlocutory injunctions in the terms contained in Order, restraining taking of any step in relation to the Nigeria Air Project. Copy each of the Orders are enclosed as Annexures 1, 1, 2 & 3.

The letter to Buhari further stated: “As you are well aware, the administration will hand over on May 29, 2023. The Honourable minister of aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, granted an interview to Channels Television and same has gone viral on social media wherein the minister choose the last working day, Thai is Friday 26th Ajayi, 2023 to hurriedly brig down two aircraft and pretend that Nigeria Air has commenced operations. Aside moral justification for commercial operation after the minister’s last day in office.

“It is a clever way to violate the above orders regardless of the stain on the record of this administration and to cover for corrupt actions raised in the case. This posture tends to destroy the very good image earned by the Buhari led administration for years.

“We trust you will stop this negative action of the minister of aviation to ensure compliance with terms of the order.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE