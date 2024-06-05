Nigeria’s former president, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, has tasked the judiciary with helping strengthen the country’s electoral process by doing the right thing so that the avalanche of litigation after each election will stop.

Dr Jonathan spoke while inaugurating the Delta State High Court complex in Asaba and the presentation of 20 Toyota Prado Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) to judges in the state

said Nigerians are expecting the best from the judiciary.

According to him, 50% of those who go to court after elections do so because they feel they were rigged out, expecting the judiciary to declare them.

On a comparative note, the former president said there is a key difference between Nigeria and South Africa in their reactions to litigation after the election.

“If a South African loses an election and goes to court, it is very strange.

“And if a Nigerian loses an election and doesn’t go to court, it is strange.

“They feel the judiciary will declare them.”

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, Jonathan commended Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for his primary focus on the infrastructural development of Delta State and his commitment to continuing with projects inherited from previous administrations in the state.

He said, “There are some projects that are very fundamental to the growth and development of the state, and we expect anybody who takes over government to continue with them, and you are doing exactly that.

“I believe that if you go across the country today, this is one of the best judiciary headquarters in the country, and I congratulate the Governor and the judiciary of Delta State for this exemplary project.”

Jonathan also lauded Governor Oborevwori for his prudence in returning unutilized funds of over N500 million to the State Treasury when he was Speaker of the State House of Assembly.

He said, “It is not easy for a public officer or even a civil servant to refund money to the government in most cases; it is extremely difficult, but as a speaker, you were able to do that, and that shows that you are somebody with a high level of integrity and that you can be trusted.

“Please continue to manage the resources of the state in that manner and use the money in a way that will affect the people positively.”

The former President urged the people of Delta State to keep supporting the governor for the overall development of the state, saying, “There are some people who believe that they must bring a government down for the purpose of politics; but when you are struggling to bring a governor or president down for the purpose of politics, you are bringing the state or country down.

“This is because the Governor or the President is sitting with public resources, and everybody must encourage him to succeed, and that’s the only way we, as a nation, can grow.”

Earlier, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori said the completion of the high court building was in line with his commitment to the completion of projects inherited from previous administrations.

Oborevwori said he was motivated to complete the project because the judiciary was the only arm of government without a befitting building for their operations.

He said the presentation of 20 Toyota Prado SUVs to judges in the state was a fulfilment of “a promise made and a promise kept.”

While thanking the former President for coming to inaugurate the project, he said the erstwhile President remained a great Nigerian patriot, statesman, and unique leader, in and out of office.

“On behalf of the government and good people of Delta State, I thank you for your friendship, partnership, and sustained interest in the progress of our dear state and Nigeria in general.

In his remarks, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, represented by the Presiding Judge of the Court of Appeal, Asaba Division, Hon. Justice Bolaji Yusuf, commended the state government for providing the magnificent edifice as a temple of justice in the state.

He expressed optimism that other states would emulate the Delta State example by providing similar magnificent temples of justice for the administration of justice in other parts of the country.

Also, in her remarks, Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Theresa Diai, thanked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessors for the completion of the modern edifice, describing it as a magnificent testament and enduring commitment to the pursuit of justice and excellence in the judiciary.

The Chief Judge said the new High Court Complex had internet access and other critical information technology (IT) facilities in the building to enhance the e-filing of court processes and e-payments for services rendered by the High Court of Justice.

