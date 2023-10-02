The Secretary of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Mr Ayo Opadokun, has asked NLC and TUC to stop the wrongly headed attempt to create unnecessary tension at the commencement of this new regime and has also encouraged Nigerians to grant President Bola Tinubu some time to organise his strategies, acknowledging the President’s challenging task of reversing the negative trajectory of the country dating back to 1966.

Opadokun made this appeal while participating in a televised program on Monday, which was monitored by the Nigerian Tribune.

According to Opadokun, the current challenges in the nation stem from what he described as the harm done by the military in 1966 when they abrogated and suspended the legitimate federal constitution of the nation.

He contended that since the 1966 coup, the growth and progress of the nation have been thwarted, claiming that the military has persisted in influencing the nation’s politics even during civilian governments.

He emphasised that Nigeria has suffered for too long, enduring extended periods of suffering that necessitate swift actions from the Tinubu administration.

Opadokun cautioned that Tinubu should not be held responsible for the present degradation, deprivation, misery, and economic woes.

However, Opadokun described Tinubu as ‘streetwise, professional, knowledgeable, and experienced enough’ to bring about positive change in the nation’s fortunes.

He also expressed confidence in Tinubu’s ability to effect change, citing the quality of his cabinet, which he described as composed of men and women of substance.

Nevertheless, he highlighted that the current structure may hinder Tinubu from implementing his plans for the country.

Urgently, he called on Tinubu to prioritise the restoration of federal constitutional governance in Nigeria through the Nigerian parliament.

He suggested that previous constitutional drafts and the independence constitution could serve as templates to establish a true federal system in the nation.

He stated: “In 1966, the military abrogated and suspended the legitimate federal constitution that was negotiated by our founding fathers.

From that day on, they subverted and halted the nation’s growth. They perverted everything about Nigeria.

It is the culmination of all the harm they have done to our constitutional governance that is reflected today in the misery, poverty, and deprivation our people are going through.

If there is any group that should be significantly blamed, it is the Nigerian military, because they were not involved in the independence struggle.

“What Tinubu is promising Nigeria is to reverse the negative trajectory that we have been on since 1966. It is a difficult assignment that has been given to him.

It is a tall order. I know him to be a streetwise guy, a professional, an auditor, and an accountant. He has an idea of what he wants to provide as services to the people.

I only plead with him to surround himself with people who have sufficient knowledge and credibility, people who can stand the test of time, and people who can provide him with diverse connections, professionalism, and knowledge about the Nigerian political equation.

“When I look at the cabinet he has set up, I approve of them significantly because they are men and women of substance.

Nigeria should give him room to put his plans together, but I advise him to act swiftly because Nigeria has been in dire straits for too long.

Nigerians cannot wait any longer; they want fast, quick results due to their prolonged suffering.”

Regarding organised labour’s threat of a strike, Opadokun urged the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to refrain from what he described as a misguided attempt to create unnecessary tension at the start of the new administration.

“An indefinite strike at this time makes no sense. Bola Tinubu was not part of those at the centre that ruined the national economy and brought us into this degradation and deprivation.

So, they should stop this wrongly headed attempt to create unnecessary tension at the commencement of this new regime,” Opadokun said.

