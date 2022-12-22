‘Stone Cafe end of the year mega party 3.0 with K1 to attract visitors to Ibadan, build networks’

The CEO and founder of the Stone Cafe Ibadan, Asiwaju Segun Olalere has called on members of the public to attend the third edition of the Stone Cafe Ibadan end of the year mega party with the Fuji maestro, King Wasiu Ayinde (KWAM1), with an assurance of having a nice time and an opportunity to network with people with high profiles and successful careers.

Olalere made this known during a press conference which was held ahead of the event, which is slated for December 27.

While admonishing people to come in one and in groups to get tickets and have optimum fun at the event, Olalere explained that the party is held annually to relax after a stressful year, express gratitude to providence for a successful year and to also enjoy indigenous music in Ibadan with visitors and citizens on ground.

In his words, Asiwaju Olalere said, “The reason we are doing this is to drive traffic to the city and to have on ground those who haven’t visited Ibadan and with this kind of a legendary musician that has massive followers, people tend to come from far and wide and all over the world. There’s no way one will come for a party somewhere, and will not want to explore the city which is why I have decided to be having this mega party every year with the same musician, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1)

“Another reason is to have people relax and enjoy themselves with friends; having worked for a whole year and to thank God for a successful year. For us, if we charge N1million per table, we’ll put things that are way more than that on those tables. We just want people to have monumental moments.”

Olalere who expressed his undying love for the city of Ibadan decried the low influx of investors into the state, explained that the establishment of Stone Cafe was borne out of the need to bridge the gap and as well appealed to the Oyo State government to work on making the state attractive and liveable for local and foreign investors to live in.

The event which is billed to hold on Tuesday, December 27 will commence by 9 pm and will feature a number of indigenous artistes. The ticket for Sliver Table will go for N300, 000, while Gold Table is put at N600,000. The price for Platinum Table is N1m and King’s row Table is for N1.5million

Announcing the opening of another branch in Bodija on Friday, 23rd December, Olalere seized the opportunity to make a clarification about some insinuations in some quarters on the choice of dressing permitted in the facility, where he described the reason for barring people in unattractive wears from entering the facility as one which aims to promote a taste of excellence to put the hospitality business in the city in a class of its own.