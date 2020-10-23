Stolen rice from Lagos warehouse not from Humanitarian ministry ― Authorities

Authorities of Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Friday affirmed that the consignment of stolen rice from a Lagos warehouse was not the Ministry.

Special Adviser on Media to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nneka Ikem Anibeze stated this via a statement issued in Abuja.

Anibeze gave the clarification while reacting to trending report on the social media, alleging that the COVID-19 palliatives found in a Lagos warehouse were from the Ministry.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development has been made aware of trending messages on and off social media alluding to the fact that COVID-19 palliatives found in a Lagos warehouse were from the ministry.

“This is nothing but a tissue of lies.

The photos and videos recorded at the warehouse show that the bags of rice and other items were clearly marked ‘Lagos State Government and CA-COVID’.

“CA-COVID is the short form of Coalition Against COVID-19, a private sector-led task force in partnership with the Federal Government, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control NCDC and the World Health Organization WHO with the sole aim of combating Covid-19 in Nigeria.

“The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development did not procure, distribute or facilitate the distribution of palliatives under the Ca-Covid initiative.

“The ministry, therefore, wishes to inform the general public that it has nothing to do with the items found in that Lagos warehouse,” she stated.

