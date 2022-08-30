Stolen crude oil stored in churches, mosques ― Kyari

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari, on Tuesday disclosed that crude oil theft has become a widespread phenomenon involving all strata of the society including religious, local leaders and government officials.

He said the company has discovered that stolen products are warehoused in churches and mosques with the knowledge of all members of the society where the incidents occur.

Speaking at the Ministerial Media Briefing organized by the Presidential Communications Team at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Tuesday, he also said the entire network of pipelines for petroleum products distribution in the country has been shut down as a result of the activities of vandals.

According to him, “Wherever our products have gone to, everybody has become some sort of vandal.”

He said beyond the issue of vandalism, the pipelines have also aged necessitating their shut down.

Kyari noted however that the company has decided to come up with a new pipeline management system that will enable them to be put to use for distribution of products in the country.

More details later….

