Stock market opens week bullish as investors earn N341bn

THE Nigerian equities market opened the week on a bullish note, as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.43 percent to close at 126,689.54 basis points.

This gain pushed the year-to-date (YTD) return to 23.09 percent, underscoring sustained investor confidence and an overall optimistic market sentiment.

The bullish note was as a result of gains in the stocks BUA Cememt, Transcorp and Dangote Cement.

Market capitalization rose by N341 billion to N80.14 trillion, reflecting deeper market liquidity and heightened buying interest.

Market breadth was positive, with 45 gainers outpacing 36 losers, reinforcing the bullish tone across sectors.

Sectoral performance was largely upbeat, led by the Industrial Goods, Banking, Commodities, and Oil & Gas sectors. Conversely, the Consumer Goods and Insurance sectors posted marginal declines.

Trading activity improved across all metrics: the number of deals increased by 18.06 percent, trade value rose by 5.41 percent, and traded volume jumped by 7.39 percent to 1.29 billion shares worth N32.2 billion across 39,431 transactions, highlighting strong market participation and robust liquidity

Access Holdings was the most traded stock by volume at 138.03 million units, while Seplat Energy was the most traded stock by value at N5.38 billion.

