Stock Market Basics: What Newbie Investors Must Know

If you are an amateur waiting to dip your toes into the world of the stock market, then the jargons can terrify you. You will also feel a great deal of confusion. Now, there are various ways that you can benefit from the stock market without knowing it intimately. For example – you can take the assistance of a portfolio manager and build up your diversified securities. Moreover, you can also trade via the aid of stockbrokers. In that case, you need not worry about the little ongoings of the market.

However, if you are interested, and want to comprehend how the trading actually occurs, you will need to know the basics. After that, you can extend the research to the complicated portions and make critical decisions.

Basics of the stock market

Are you wondering what the stock market actually is? There are several stock exchanges that make up the stock market. For instance, some of the most popular stock exchanges include Nasdaq, New York Stock Exchange, etc. Now the specific stock exchange has a list of stocks from where the investors either buy or sell them. Apart from facilitating the trade, the exchange also keeps a note of the supply and demand of each stock, along with its value.

However, the stock market is different from other traditional marketplaces. Here, you need the assistance of brokers to conduct the trading of stocks. Brokers are basically the intermediaries that make the exchange or the deal on your behalf. All the stock exchanges have particular timings during which the trading takes place.

Getting to know the stock market

The stock market in its entirety is impossible to track down. It is why people refer to the market indexes as the designated proxy for the entire market. Now, you may have heard that the stock market is going up or crashing down. The assertion is not made based on every stock available in the market. The statement generally indicates one of the various vital market indexes.

The market indexes are basically a report on the performance of some stocks that are often viewed as a representative of a certain segment of the market. For example – you must have heard about the Nasdaq composite, S&P 500, etc.

Investors keep an eye on the various market indexes to understand the market movements. It is important to note that investors cannot make tradings directly into an index. However, they can use it o develop similar exchange-traded funds and index funds.

Bear markets vs. bull markets

In the world of stock investments, the bear and the bull have a different meaning altogether. It is vital that you understand these terminologies before making any critical decision. The bear market and the bull market are actually market conditions that indicate the rise or fall of the market.

The bull market is the market condition when the stock prices are high, and the economy is thriving. In these conditions, the price of a share increases, thereby, increasing the value of the stock market as a whole. During this time, the investors make heavy transactions and hope to make a great deal of profit. It also reflects on the economy of a country and the high employment rate.

In the bull market, you will find that there is an increase in the demand for certain shares and a decrease in supply. As a result, the values of the prices increase significantly.

In contrast, the bear market is exactly the opposite of the bull market. In the bear market, the economy decreases, and the stock prices decline at an alarming rate. Officially, the market condition cannot be declared as a bear market unless there is a 20% or more decline in the price of shares. In such conditions, the value of the stocks keeps n decreasing. As a result, the stock market gears towards a crash.

The economy recedes, and unemployment prevails in the country. In the bear market, there is a decrease in demand while there is an increase in the supply of shares. As such, the price drops.

Another vital thing that you must remember is that the bull market will prevail over the bear market in the long term. It means that you can ultimately build up your wealth with stock investments.

Stock market correction vs. crash

There are distinct differences that separate stock market crashes and correction. The stock market correction is the 10% decline of stock prices in the market that occurs over a week. It means that the decline is slow and gradual. It generally happens right after the market experiences new highs.

However, it is mostly considered as a good sign as it indicates towards the stabilization of the stock market. Moreover, it also prevents the overprice of stocks. It will also not have many negative effects on the investments

The stock market crash is a sudden drop in the price of the stocks in the market. The decrease in the price ranges from 10-20%. When it hits the 20% mark, then it transforms into the bear market. It is vital to keep in mind that market crashes are not frequent, and most investors keep an eye out for events that might influence them

It might be difficult to witness the decrease in your investment portfolio. However, if you keep your focus on long-term profit, then you will get through the phase

Now, the best thing that you can do to combat the bear market is to diversify your portfolio. The more you spread out your investments, the minimal are the risks

Conclusion

There are numerous perils that accompany stock tradings. It is vital that you understand the extent of the potential risk before making any commitment. Make sure that you study the market well and look over numerous trading strategies before selecting one. If you have any doubts or you are unable to draw a conclusion, it is always better to take the aid of the experts. Keep in mind that with effective strategies, you have the chance of increasing your net worth exponentially.