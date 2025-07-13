Stipend given to female secondary school students in Kano increased from N20,000 to N60,000

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) project has increased the annual Conditional Cash Transfer amount given to female students from ₦20,000 to ₦60,000 per beneficiary

The AGILE project, supported by the World Bank, aims to improve secondary education opportunities for female students, particularly in underserved communities

Also ,the Kano State AGILE CCT Coordinator, Malam NaziruSurajo, has said that People living With Disabilities (PWDs) have been included to be beneficiaries of the programme.

Malam Surajo disclosed this at a sensitisation campaign on the CCT initiative, held in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state. .

According to him: “A total of 45,850 students have so far been enrolled under the initiative in the state. With the inclusion of PWDs, the number has risen to 52,320 across the 19 participating local government areas in the state.

“Bebeji Local Government is one of the 19 participating local governments in Kano, with 4,984 girls currently benefiting from the programme.”

He however stated that since the introduction of the conditional cash transfer, girls’ school enrollment has increased by 31 per cent at both junior and senior secondary level.

He further explained that the cash transfer comes with conditions, including maintaining a minimum of 70 per cent school attendance.

Earlier, the National CCT Coordinator of the AGILE project, Dr. Kubrah Muhammad, emphasised the importance of utilising the funds effectively to support and improve girls’ access to quality education.

Muhammad urged parents, students, and other stakeholders to spread the message and ensure the sensitisation efforts are cascaded across communities for wider impact.