Still on the trail of blood

Editorial
By Tribune Online
Still on the trail of blood, education victims AGF’s arrest by EFCC, Deborah Emefiele Political parties president Senate’s criminalisation of ransom payment, Osinachi FG’s raid Buhari The soaring cost of living, Fabio the Grandmaster, The evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine, FG economy and IMF’s counsel, Obinna Reps’ probe of BVN-less accounts, Prostitution FG’s launch of 5G technology, Aisha Umar rice Olalere The Port Harcourt soot scourge, The loss of 14773 Nigerians in three years, police Occupy tutu Njoya Ikoyi police health sector ID cards malaria babalola trainees Odili The coup in Sudan, housing Madrassa Mailafia Lawan’s charge Benue traditional rulers’ SOS, Borrowing: NASS’ unconscionable approvals, Child Rights Act Defence Minister on the nuisance of bandits, gas Uwaifo Tokyo 2020 fg widows LAWMA flood foreigners nin This outrageous PIB arms yoruba Igboho Buhari its endless borrowings, Constitution review as jamboree , Ogun Buhari Democracy nass schoolchildren Customs’ Iseyin killings, embassies A positive moment, The Lebanese sexual exploiter, nigerians Aso Villa Abuja Ortom shisha arms Obaseki A season of strikes Resident doctors, Customs’ raid NAF EFCC state fire debt open grazing proposal Northern MDAs akure Emmanuel Akuma covid-19 ACF molestation convoys Nigerian graduates, #Bring Back Our Boys Burying soldier Boko Haram’s Borno, IGP yellow fever post-EndSARS rice police Buratai’s reaction, Government collapse of public waterworks, aid workers, Kwara hijab controversy, v

THE times are very hard and ominous. Elderly ones who have survived many seasons say that the current period is one of the most troubling and indeed about the most bloody since the Nigeria federation was mirthlessly cobbled together. To many, not even during the Nigerian civil war did Nigeria lose its citizens this unconscionably. An orgy of blood is the most apposite description of what has become Nigeria’s lot in the last few years. The land has become crimson with the blood of Nigerians, spilt almost on a weekly basis. Last week, 34 farmers were killed by Boko Haram/Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists. This occurred at Mudu village, some 45 kilometres off Rann, headquarters of Kala-Balge Local Government Area of Borno State. According to the Borno State government, six persons were injured during the attack while two escaped.

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, lamenting the unfortunate killing, said a total of 32 youths were cut down by the terrorists. According to reports, they were “highly-enterprising young men engaged in gathering metals popularly called Kayan Ajaokuta, which are sold as raw materials for steel production.” They had gone to the deserted village in search of the materials but were ambushed and killed by the terrorists. At about the same time, 12 farmers were equally killed by bandits in Gakurdi village of Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, while three people sustained varying degrees of injury during the attack. Gakurdi, located in Daddara ward, a few kilometres from Daddara on the highway that links Katsina to Maradi in Niger Republic, witnessed the shedding of these innocent Nigerians’ blood as they were preparing their farms for the rainy season. The bandits were said to have stormed the village on motorcycles.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The southeastern part of Nigeria is not immune to the orgy of bloodletting. Recently, gunmen invaded the Orumba area of Anambra State, killing at least 12 people, a figure that included a pregnant woman and her four children. The woman was identified as Harira Jubril, and her four children as Fatima, 9; Khadijah, 7; Hadiza, 5 and Zaituna, 2. The woman and her children were on their way home on a motorcycle when the assailants suspected to be men of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ambushed and murdered them. About 24 hours earlier, gunmen were reported to have beheaded a lawmaker in the state, Okechukwu Okoye. He was the lawmaker representing Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s constituency, Aguata 2 Constituency, in the Anambra State House of Assembly. He and his aide, Cyril Chiegboka, were kidnapped along the Aguluzigbo road in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

Another South-East state, Imo, is literally under permanent siege as gunmen have a field day, killing people at will. The litany of killings have made Nigeria a killing field and painted it as a rudderless country. It is shocking that non-state actors have wielded more power of violence than a Federal Government that has access to funds and possesses the legitimacy to mow them down. To worsen matters, small arms and ammunition are increasingly as common on Nigerian streets as the famous sachets of “pure water”. They are smuggled into the country through the borders which, at a conservative estimate, must be the most porous in the world.


The wanton shedding of blood is linked to the proliferation of small arms in the country and the inability of the security apparatus to curtail it. The government needs to mop up small arms to bring an end to the shedding of innocent blood. Arms should not be so common that anybody who wants to kill their fellow human can do so easily. Apart from ensuring that security personnel are alive to their duties of protecting life and property, the government needs to show the badly needed political will to halt the bloodshed. Needless to say, killers must be prosecuted and punished very severely.

 

 

 

 

 

 

You might also like
Editorial

The South-East and IPOB’s sit-at-home conundrum

Editorial

A season of strikes in higher education

Editorial

Abuja-Kaduna train victims and their families’ SOS

Editorial

Averting the ECOWAS/FAO prediction on food crisis

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More