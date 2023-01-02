Sterling One raises awareness of against gender-based violence

The Sterling One Foundation has held a screening of the movie ‘Chatroom’ to raise awareness of the various forms of abuse against women, the cultural traits that fuel them, and the resources available to victims as part of its initiatives to reduce instances of gender-based violence in Nigeria and honour the 16 Days of Activism campaign.

The screening, which was held at Ebonylife Cinemas, also featured an interactive session that allowed viewers to share their thoughts on what could be done to reduce violence against women and girls, drawing insights from their various communities.

Annually, the United Nations marks the ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, which kicks off on November 25 and runs until December 10, to get more people to participate in ending the abuse of women in all its forms.

The campaign, formally acknowledged in 1999, focuses on raising public awareness and influencing policy to combat discriminatory practices and defend women’s rights in all communities.

Speaking about the campaign’s significance, the CEO of the Sterling One Foundation, Mrs Olapeju Ibekwe emphasised the need to raise the right level of awareness, given that many women and girls are unaware they have been abused due to the widespread acceptance of some abusive behaviour.

“As an organisation where gender empowerment is one of our thematic areas, we consider it crucial to help more women understand their rights better and know when they are being trampled upon. For us, awareness is the foundation of the work, as it empowers more women to take action, speak up, and break cycles of abuse,” she added.

The First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, spoke on the incidence of sexual and gender-based violence in our society and why we need to change our approach to dealing with the issue of violent behaviour.

She said: “We need an end-to-end solution for survivors; a comprehensive program that not only addresses their physical and mental health but provides an economic safety net for as long as they require it.”

In her keynote speech, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), Ulla Elisabeth Mueller, represented by Gender/Reproductive Health analyst (UNFPA), Dr. Esther Somefun, also said “we needed to come together to end gender-based violence against women and girls.

“Putting an end to this violence starts with believing survivors, adopting comprehensive and inclusive approaches that tackle the root causes, transforming harmful social norms, and empowering women and girls.”





Reacting to the story portrayed in the movie, most of the viewers stressed the need for more leaders, family members, and even peers to hold themselves more accountable for what happens within their communities.

Highlighting the role that the culture of silence plays, they stated that victims can only speak up when they know that someone will act and justice will be served.

As part of its efforts, the Sterling One Foundation is working with partners to continue the advocacy for a reduction in gender-based violence and support for survivors via helplines where victims can break their silence, speak with counselors and get help to overcome their trauma.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PICTORIAL EXPLAINER: How To Identify Fake New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released security features to help identify fake new naira notes. According to CBN’s template, the Security features to look out for are the following…