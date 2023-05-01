STERLING Bank Plc has once again been recognised for its exceptional status as a top destination for talent with its mention in LinkedIn’s top 25 places to work in Nigeria.

The announcement places Sterling amongst the top three employers in Africa’s largest economy alongside multinationals, Ernst & Young and MTN and represents back-to-back mentions on the prestigious list by the world’s largest social network for professionals since the launch of the list’s maiden edition in Nigeria, last year.

Speaking on the accolade, Chief Human Resources Officer at Sterling Bank, Temi Dalley, said that, “the award reflects the bank’s commitment to building an inclusive organisation that enables employees to live their best lives and do their best work.”

According to Dalley, “We do our best to make Sterling a preferred destination for talents to build a career by creating a workplace characterised by collaboration and inclusion, one that empowers talents to do their best work and become the best version of themselves. We continuously invest in our employees by reskilling and retooling our employees fueled by the pillars of our organisational strategy – agility, digitisation and specialisation, while putting the needs of Sterling Humans at the centre of our initiatives.”

Dalley added that, “At Sterling, we wholeheartedly believe that our employees are our greatest asset. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our people and demonstrates that Sterling is, and remains, a great place to work.

This award further strengthens Sterling’s burgeoning reputation as one of the top places to build a formal professional career in Nigeria. Amongst other people and talent management acknowledgements, Sterling has been recently recognised as a Great Place To Work in Nigeria for the fifth consecutive year, in addition to the Victor Ligbago award for Best Workplace for Millennials by the Great Place To Work Institute and Best in Work-Life Harmony by the Human Resources People Magazine awards.

Sterling has maintained a streak of successes across domains with recent accolades such as being named Best Bank in Nigeria.

