Stepson accidentally shoots Dog’s 13-year-old son

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s family is dealing with a heartbreaking loss after his stepson, Gregory Zecca, accidentally shot and killed his 13-year-old son.

Zecca is the son of Dog’s wife, Francie, from her previous marriage. Dog and Francie married in 2021, having connected over the loss of their former spouses.

The incident happened on July 19 at an apartment in Florida. Police responded to a shooting call around 8 p.m. and confirmed the death was due to an accidental shooting. Authorities described it as an “isolated incident” and said no arrests have been made.

Dog, 72, and Francie released a statement saying, “We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible, tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony.”

Zecca reportedly works with Dog on his bounty hunting team.

Dog has 13 children. He shares one son, Christopher, with Debbie White; Duane Lee II and Leland with ex-wife Fonda Sue Darnell; Wesley, James Robert and the late Zebadiah with ex-wife Anne Tegnell; and Tucker, Lyssa and the late Barbara with ex-wife Lyssa Rae Brittain. He also had Bonnie, Cecily and Garry with his late wife Beth. In 2023, he revealed he had recently discovered another son, Jon.

Representatives for the couple and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office had not responded to requests for comment as of Sunday, July 20.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

