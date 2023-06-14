Nigerian Actress and filmmaker, Stephanie Linus, was selected as one of the jurors for the 2023 Tribeca film festival in New York, which kicked off Wednesday, June 7, 2023. She is distinguished as one of the five-jury members of the Documentary feature completion alongside Mark Duplass, Adam Goldberg, Alexandra Pelosi, and Ryan White. These jury members will select winning projects in film, immersive, games and audio storytelling sections for its 2023 edition.

The festival kicked off Wednesday June 7, with the documentary ‘Kiss the Future’ a stirring testament to art’s enduring ability to cast light even in the darkest of circumstances. Kiss the Future follows an underground community that worked and created through the nearly four-year long siege of Sarajevo. The 2023 program features 109 films from 27 filmmakers across 36 countries. The festival, which was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Craig Hatkoff, 21 years ago.

“It is such an exciting festival with many voices amplified, especially women’s voices. It has given a platform for both new and seasoned filmmakers to showcase their works. I am having a great time reviewing the shortlisted films and recommending winners for the 2023 Tribeca Festival.” Stephanie Linus said.

The Nigerian actress and filmmaker who is known for her critically acclaimed and award-winning works, both in front and behind the camera, which includes her revolutionary film, Dry, which tackles themes that pertains to the girl-child and women’s rights. The philanthropist and filmmaker is part of a collection of actors, writers, directors, producers, and cultural leaders that includes Oscar winner, Brendan Fraser, Zazie Beetz, Chloe Grace-Moretz, Chance the Rapper and to mention a few.

The festival will close June 18, 2023 with the 30th anniversary screening of Robert De Niro’s directorial debut, A Bronx Tale, with a post screening conversation.

She has received several awards and nominations for her work as an actress, including the 2003 Reel Award for Best Actress, the 2006 Afro Hollywood Award for Best Actress, and three nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2005, 2009 and 2010. She was also the runner up for the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria beauty pageant of 2002. In 2011, she was honoured by the Nigerian government with a national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic, MFR

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu





Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…

Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…