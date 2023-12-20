JPG is the default digital standard in the photography field. It is popular among many, especially professional photographers working with digital images, primarily online.

Still, even with its popularity and wide acceptance, it has some imperfections that may prompt you to change it to other file types like PDF. Converting JPG files to PDF may seem overwhelming, especially if you lack experience with the necessary tools and processes.

Here is a detailed guide on converting JPG to PDF and why it is necessary.

Why Convert JPG to PDF?

Changing a JPG file to a PDF has a few advantages, including the following.

A single PDF file can hold multiple JPG files.

It is easier to send or receive images in PDF since this file type has unlimited pages.

Printing PDF files is more accessible than JPG.

Converting JPG files to PDF is simple.

Follow the following steps to convert a JPG file to PDF effortlessly.

Converting JPG to PDF Online

Online platforms are the simplest way to convert a JPG file to PDF. You only need to choose a free, reliable tool like Convertkaly to help you change your files. A dedicated site should be fast, easy to maneuver, and safe.

Open the converter, e.g., PDF Pro, and then open the JPG to PDF converter.

Upload the image you wish to convert. The file converts automatically after uploading. You can also drag and drop.

Converting JPG to PDF Offline

You can convert JPG files to PDF in various ways, using third-party editors or built-in tools.

Converting on Windows

Open the JPG file on the photos app.; you can double-click the image to open it.

If you do not see “photos” in the upper-left corner of the open window, you could be viewing a different window. Close the window, then right-click the picture you want and go to “Open With” > “Photos.”

Suppose you want to add more images to your PDF file; click “See All Photos” on the open window’s top left corner. At the top-right, click “Select” and choose all the images you want.

Click “Print” in the upper-right corner.

On the printer dropdown menu, select “Microsoft Print to PDF”. You can find this menu at the window’s top-left corner. If you add multiple images, each will be added to its sheet. You can check how the sheets appear by clicking the arrow above the preview.

Click “Print” to open your file browser near the menu’s bottom.

Name your PDF file on the “File Name” text box; using a relevant name helps trace the file later.

Choose a preferred location to save your PDF file.

If you choose multiple pictures, they will all appear in the file.

Converting on MacOS

Your Mac has “Preview” in the Dock or application folder; open it. You can also find it by searching “Preview” on the spotlight.

Open the “File” in the menu at the top-left corner and select “Open.”

Choose the pictures you want to change. If you only want one image, click it once, and it will open, but if you want multiple, hold down the command key and click each photo you wish to.

Click “Open” at the bottom of the window. If you selected many pictures and want to rearrange them, you can drag each up and down to position them.

Choose Export as PDF” from the File menu. You can find this option near the bottom of the File menu.

Enter a file name in the “Save As” text box at the top of the open window.

Click the “Where” dropdown menu and select your file’s saving location or folder.

It would help to save your PDF file by a name you can easily remember.

Converting on iPad or iPhone

Open the Photos app on your home screen or app library.

If converting a single image, tap and hold it, a context menu will display on your screen.

If you want to change multiple images, tap “Select” at the top-right, choose the photos you wish to, and click “Share” at the bottom-left corner. The pictures in the final PDF file will appear in a similar order as in the Photos app.

Tap “Pring” near the bottom of the menu to open the Printer Options screen.

Zoom out your photo preview by placing two fingers on the middle of the image and then dragging them apart. When dealing with multiple pictures, do this on the first photo preview.

At the top-right corner, tap the “Share” icon. Select “PDF Document” from the sharing options. Tap “Save Files,” which prompts you to select a saving location for your final PDF file.

There are more ways you can convert your JPG files to PDF, depending on your available options. The best thing is that most are easy to use, including Android or Adobe.com. Therefore, selecting an alternative that you can easily maneuver without struggling would be best.