There was a mild drama on Tuesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja as Justice James Omotosho ordered an investigation of Prosecution Counsel Ibrahim Mohammed, who filed an eight-count charge on felony and alleged forgery against Senator Stella Oduah.

The drama began when the matter was called, and the counsel announced his appearance for the Nigeria Police Force.

He told the court that the defendant was not in court because the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) said Senator Oduah could not be served because she was indisposed.

According to him, Senator Oduah had told them that she was not feeling well when invited to come for the charge. The court queried why the charge is coming in the name of EFCC when the prosecutor is from the Police.

The police lawyer, who suddenly became incoherent in his response, admitted that he left EFCC in November 2022 at the Benin office for the Force Headquarters on redeployment back to the police.

He also admitted filing the charges on June 22 this year in the name of EFCC, seven months later, but it was done in error.

He (Ibrahim) added that he resumed at the legal department of the police headquarters in January 2023.

The judge said, “Would a reasonable man believe you? You will go to EFCC and explain. I will call for an investigation of the council.”

In his brief ruling, Justice Omotoso said, “In view of the fact that Ibrahim Mohammed signed this charge on June 22 and has admitted himself to have left EFCC in November 2022, this court made an order for the EFCC to investigate and report back. Counsel shall report to EFCC immediately.”

Meanwhile, further hearing in the matter was shifted to July 18, when the anti-graft agency must have completed its investigation and reported to the court.