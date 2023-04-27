Nollywood producer and actor Toyin Abraham has warned side chicks to steer clear off her husband, as she is ready to fight to the death for him, Kolayemi Ajeyemi.

She stated this in a voice-over video, in a post on Thursday, 26th April, 2023.

The actress said any woman who lusts after her man will have herself to blame, warning anyone seeking to become her husband’s second wife to consider their options and not pass away regrettably.

