Steer clear of politics as Khalifa of Tijjaniya sect, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi admonishes Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

Former Emir of Kano and one of the strongest members of the Tijjaniya Islamic sect, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, has been confirmed as one of the Khalifa of the sect in Nigeria.

Having received the letter of appointment, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was in Bauchi, on Monday, to present his letter of appointment to the renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi as well as seek his blessings over the appointment.

According to Khalifa Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi was the first religious leader he visited since his confirmation as the new khalifa of the movement in the country.

He promised to foster unity among the members of the Tijjaniya sect in the country as well as adherents of other sects and faiths in the country stressing that the Muslim Ummah in the country needs to be united and speak with one voice.

The former Emir of Kano recalled that what happened to him was exactly what happened to his late grandfather who was also appointed as a Khalifa saying that it was not a coincidence but a designed thing.

He said that “my appointment was designed by Allah, not because I am the most qualified among several members of the Tijjaniya sect in the country. I am therefore grateful to Allah for the appointment.”

In his response, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi expressed appreciation to the new khalifa for the visit and advised him not to indulge in partisan politics because he is now wearing the cap of a religious and traditional ruler.

The Cleric further told him to see himself as one of the Khalifa in the country and not superior to others appointed to that exalted office before him stressing that, “we must respect each other just as it is done in the Military where seniority matters even among the Generals.”

Dahiru Usman Bauchi further stressed that “in Tijjaniya, we don’t play politics, we don’t mingle with traditional rulers.

“We need people to come in to join us, we need wealthy people to come be part of us and give us money to be able to expand.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Steer clear of politics as Khalifa of Tijjaniya sect, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi admonishes Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Steer clear of politics as Khalifa of Tijjaniya sect, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi admonishes Sanusi Lamido Sanusi