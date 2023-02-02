The Chairman of Allied Peoples Movement ( APM), Osun state chapter, Wale Adebayo has warned the former Chairman Board of Trustees, Musa Mohammed Bugana to stop interfering in the activities of the Allied Peoples Movement, describing him as a meddlesome interloper.

Bugana had in a message on Wednesday morning accused the Chairman of APM in Osun State of mortgaging the party in the state, a claim Adebayo described as laughable.

At a media interaction with the Chairman of the party, Mr Wale Adebayo, in Osogbo, on Wednesday, he advised Bugana to mind his business and stop parading himself as the National Chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement.

Adebayo says he remains the chairman of the Allied Peoples Movement ( APM) in Osun State.

He said “Musa Bugana is not even a member of our party. He has been expelled from our party since last year February”

“His expulsion which he contested at the FCT High Court Abuja was upheld by the court and no superior court has upturned His expulsion. Therefore he has no locus standi to interfere in the affairs of our part anywhere in the country”, Adebayo said.

“Let me set the record straight that all his efforts at compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) from accepting a list of candidates for the National elections this month were vehemently rejected by the commission”

Adebayo however cautions him to stop his tirade and focus on his court case.

