Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Ali-Alabi, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division Nigeria Army, Ibadan, on Wednesday warned army personnel in Kogi to steer clear of politics.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the GOC gave the warning while addressing officers and men during his familiarisation visit to the 12th Brigade, Nigerian Army, Lokoja.

The GOC tasked the officers and men to be professional in carrying out their duties during the Nov. 11 governorship election in the state.

Ali-Alabi said that as soldiers, they have no business with partisan politics, and as such, anyone who gets involved will face the consequences.

“As soldiers, you have no business with politics, so you must remain neutral and not get partisan in the forthcoming Kogi governorship election of November 11.

“You must be disciplined and professional at all times as you do your work.

“You’re here to help other security operatives overcome the security challenges and secure and keep the peace of the state and Nigeria as a whole,” he added.

The GOC assured the personnel of his support for the good work they were doing in the state so that they could achieve more.

“The commanding officer has intimated to me of your achievements and challenges, which, by God’s grace, shall be tackled to encourage you to perform better. We thank you so much for your good work.

“The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) is interested in equipping and training officers of the Nigerian Army as a motivational force towards general administration in line with his command philosophy,” he said.

Ali-Alabi said that what was key to the COAS was seeing that the troops were well motivated to carry out their responsibilities of keeping the peace and securing the nation.





NAN reports that the GOC also inspected the newly constructed Regimental Sergeant Major residence within the Brigade and the Commander’s Guest House in the Lokongoma area of Lokoja.

He also visited the Forward Operation Base (FOB), Adogo in Ajaokuta, and the 109th Special Forces Battalion FOB in Okene, where he addressed the troops.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…