Steer clear of 2027 politics, Bauchi gov warns Commissioners

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has warned his Commissioners and other Cabinet members to steer clear of 2027 politics and instead focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

The Governor issued the warning on Thursday in his opening remarks shortly before the commencement of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting held at the Council Chambers of the Governor’s Office.

According to him, “It is not yet time for politicking; let us pay more attention to service delivery. We have a lot of ground to cover, and time is against us — our tenure is gradually coming to an end.”

Bala Mohammed further called for a renewed focus on positively impacting the lives of the people through good governance and effective service delivery.

He then charged the Commissioners to bring forward proposals for project execution, reminding them: “I had earlier told you to approach me for procurement purposes if you have any project in your ministry. I am still waiting.”

The Governor stressed: “In the next couple of weeks, I will initiate the process of virement so that we can move funds to areas that need funding. We can’t wait while there are sectors requiring urgent attention.”

He assured that the administration would continue to work for the good of the people of the state until the final moments of its tenure, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Governor also commended members of the press who have consistently reported on the activities of his administration since 2019, describing them as “partners in progress.”

