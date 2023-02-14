Fast-rising singer, Adebisi Emmanuel Adetayo, otherwise known as Bisimanuel, has refused to bow to pressure from fans asking him to leave his home state and relocate to Lagos where a handful of his colleagues in the industry make it big.

The singer in an interactive session with newsmen on Monday said those who are trying to force him to Lagos and other parts of the country have refused to ask if that was God’s plan for me. According to him, he never forgets to put God first in every decision he takes, adding that he would not leave Akure if God has not directed him to do so.

He stated further that “My location has no negative effect on my career. Many people who are familiar with Adebisi Emmanuel Adetayo a.k.a Bisimanuel, knew him online while he was doing his music from Akure. I’m a pure example of the location doesn’t make the person neither does it affect one’s craft if you know you have what it takes to deliver anywhere you are.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind his music, he added that “I will always say God first; He daily loads me with inspiration to drive the dream. Another thing that drives me is my experience, and of course my country and the world at large. Well, I just love singing. Also every opportunity I get to praise God, bless other people, so I just keyed into that”, he added.

The singer who added a year today said celebrating my birthday in sound health and in this great position is not something I take for granted. “I am so grateful to God for the gift of life. So much to look to forward to. My fans should just get ready for something special this year.”

